Amazon is offering a 3-month subscription to Amazon Music Unlimited for free to new subscribers or for $3 to returning users. The deal’s been around since before the holidays, but it ends in five days, so if you’ve been meaning to sign up, you might want to do that sooner rather than later.
Meanwhile, the Epic Games Store has a new free PC game of the week and Microsoft is offering a 3-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate membership for $1.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Downloads & Streaming
- 3-month Amazon Music Unlimited subscription for free – Amazon (or $3 for returning members)
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate 3-month subscription for $1 – Microsoft
- Crying Suns PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Select best-selling Kindle eBooks for up to 80-percent off – Amazon
Storage
- WD Elements 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – Amazon
- Seagate 5TB portable USB 3.0 HDD for $100 – Amazon
- Samsung EVO Select 512GB microSDXC card for $70 – Amazon
Webcams
- Aluratek 1080p webcam for $60 – Amazon
- Aluratek 2K webcam for $100 – Best Buy
Audio
- Cavalier Maverick portable WiFi speaker w/Alexa & charging base for $44 – meh
- JBL Flip 5 portable Bluetooth speaker for $80 – Woot
- JBL Tune 120TWS true wireless earbuds for $51 – JBL
Other
- Asus VivoBook S14 lapttop w/Core i7-1065G7/8GB/256GB for $630 – Newegg
- ROMOSS 30,000 mAh, 18W power bank for $23 – Amazon (clip coupon)