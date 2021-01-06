Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S21 smartphone series next week, but the current-gen Galaxy S20 is still a heck of a phone… and right now you can pick one up for a heck of a price.
If you’re a Google Fi customer or thinking of becoming one, you can save $600 on the purchase of a Galaxy S20 or Note 20 series smartphone with activation. Prices start at just $400 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- OnePlus 8T smartphone w/SD865/12GB/256GB for $649 – OnePlus
- Sve $600 on Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 phones with activation – Google Fi
Laptops
- Microsoft Surface Laptop Go for $550 and up – Microsoft Store
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Ryzen 4000U for $618 and up – HP (coupon: WINTRSAV5)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
- Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 15.6″ 120Hz laptop w/Ryzen 7-4800H/GTX 1650 Ti/8GB/512GB for $750 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Lenovo Legion 5 15.6″ 144 Hz gaming laptop w/Ryzen 7-4800H/GTX 1660 Ti/16GB/256GB for $900 – AntOnline (via eBay)
- Refurb MacBooks for $500 and up – Woot
PC accessories
- Razer BlackWidow mechanical RGB keyboard for $70 – Amazon
- Logitech C920x Pro HD webcam for $70 – Amazon
- ADATA 64GB USB 3.2 Gen 1 flash drive 2-pack for $13 – Newegg
Other
- Name your price for a bundle of Attack on Titan digital manga – Humble Bundle
- Mpow M12 true wireless earbuds for $17 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MMMMMM12)
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MPOWM901)
- Maximm surge protectors & power strips for $12 – $25 – Woot