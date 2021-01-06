Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.

Samsung will likely unveil the Galaxy S21 smartphone series next week, but the current-gen Galaxy S20 is still a heck of a phone… and right now you can pick one up for a heck of a price.

If you’re a Google Fi customer or thinking of becoming one, you can save $600 on the purchase of a Galaxy S20 or Note 20 series smartphone with activation. Prices start at just $400 for the Samsung Galaxy S20 with a Snapdragon 865 processor, 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Prefer a deal on a carrier unlocked phone? The OnePlus 8T is available today for $649. It has the same processor and memory, but twice as much storage. And you don’t have to use it on a specific network to get that price.

Here are some of the day’s best deals.

