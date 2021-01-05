Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Newegg is running a series of deals on storage devices from Seagate and QNAP. Lenovo is offering discounts on hundreds of laptop configurations. And you can pick up a Surface Pro 7 and Surface Pro Type Cover for as little as $600 today (prices for the tablet alone normally start at $750).
Computers
- Lenovo IdeaPad 5 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Lenovo
- Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Gen 2 w/Core i5-1135G7/16GB/512GB for $798 – Lenovo (coupon: THINKJAN)
- Microsoft Surface Pro 7 + Pro Type Cover for $600 and up – Microsoft Store
Storage
- Seagate Expansion 12TB external desktop HDD for $200 – Newegg
- Seagate expansion 8TB external desktop HDD for $130 – Newegg
- SanDisk Extreme 500GB portable SSD for $90 – Amazon
- QNAP Network Attached Storage devices for $269 and up – Newegg (see on-page coupons for discounts)
Other
- Mpow M9 true wireless earbuds for $22 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: MPOWM901)
- Mpow 059 wireless over-ear headphones for $25 – Amazon
- Mophie 10,400 mAh power bank 2-pack for $19 – meh
- Aukey 20,000 mAh power bank for $34 – Amazon (clip coupon)