Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Best Buy is selling a 3-month Tidal HiFi music streaming subscription for $1, System76 is running a sale on Linux laptops and desktops, and there are deals today on wireless headphones and earbuds, Windows laptops, PC games, digital comics, and more.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Windows laptops
- HP Pavilion x360 14″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $600 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 7000 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $700 – Best Buy
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 convertible w/Ryzen 7 4700U/16GB/512GB for $780 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13″ convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $830 – HP
- HP Envy x360 13″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 w/Ryzen 7 4800HS/GTX 1650/8GB/512GB for $900 – Best Buy
- Lenovo Yoga C940 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/256GB for $950 – Lenovo (coupon: HAPPYNEWYOGA13)
Other laptops
- Save $50 – $150 on select Linux laptops & desktops – System76
- HP Chromebook 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $449 – Best Buy
Wireless audio
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo true wireless headphones (2019) for $31 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQD46)
- Aukey EP-T28 true wireless earbuds for $32 – Amazon (coupon: 8IJ83XSK)
- Refurb Sony WF-SP800N/L sports true wireless noise cancelling earbuds w/2-year warranty for $75 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Samsung Galaxy Buds Live true wireless earbuds for $85 – Best Buy
- Refurb Sennheiser HD 4.50 special edition wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones w/2-year warranty for $100 – Sennheiser (via eBay)
Downloads & streaming
- Tidal HiFi 3-month subscription for $1 – Best Buy
- Save up to 80-percent on select Pixel Art PC games – GOG
- Digital comic sales (Dark Horse, DC, Dynamite, IDW, Image, Kodansha, and more) – ComiXology
Other
- Omars 40,200 mAh power bank w/100W AC outlet, 45W USB-PD for $100 – Amazon (Lightning Deal)