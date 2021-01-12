Many new laptops, smartphones, and other devices ship with WiFi 6 (also known as 802.11ax) capabilities built in. But if you aren’t ready to buy a new PC just to improve wireless performance, maybe you can just buy a USB stick that’ll do the trick.

D-Link has one coming later this year for about $100.

The D-Link DWA-AX1850 is a USB 3.0 dongle that plugs into a laptop or desktop computer to add support for:

  • Data transfer speeds up to 1.2 Gbps over 5 Hz networks
  • Speeds up to 574 Mbps over 2.4 Hz networks
  • MU-MIMO and OFDMA technologies
  • WPA3 encryption

Keep in mind that you’ll need a WiFi 6 router in order to take full advantage of this accessory – and of course D-Link and other companies are introducing many of those during the virtual Consumer Electronics Show this week as well.

WiFi 6 is designed to reduce network congestion and offer higher speeds than WiFi 5 (802.11ac), but it’s just starting to roll out. Dongles like the one D-Link is introducing may help ease the transition by letting you upgrade one piece at a time. Maybe your next phone or tablet has WiFi 6 and you decided to upgrade your router… but you’d rather spend $100 on an accessory for your laptop than buy a whole new PC.

Or you could just keep using your laptop’s WiFi 5 technology. Odds are it’ll be almost as fast.

press release

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.