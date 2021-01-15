The AYA Neo is a handheld gaming computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Renoir processor, AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and a 7 inch touchscreen display sandwiched between two game controllers.

First announced last May, the Neo has been in development for much of the past year and it went up for pre-order in China in November.

Now the makers of this little gaming PC have announced they’ll launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for international customers in February and hope to begin shipping the Neo to backers in April.

Final pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but a limited number of “Super early bird” backers will be able to reserve an AYA Neo for as little as $699.

That’s $99 less than the crowdfunding price for an entry-level GPD Win 3, an Intel Tiger Lake-powered handheld gaming PC that’s also coming soon, and which went up for pre-order on Indiegogo this week for $699 and up.

GPD’s little computer has a faster GPU, and more storage space than the AYA Neo. It also has a slide-up display that covers a capacitive touch keyboard (that’s kind of horrible to actually use).

The Neo doesn’t have a keyboard, but it has a larger, slightly higher-resolution display and an AMD Renoir processor which comes out ahead in some CPU benchmarks, even if lags behind in graphics horsepower.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the AYA Neo:

Display7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD
5-point multitouch
CPUAMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread
GPUAMD Radeon Vega 6
RAM16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X
Storage512GB WD SN550 PCIe NVMe (M.2 2280)
Power12,300 mAh, 47 Whr battery
65 W fast charging
USB Ports3 x USB-C
AudioStereo speakers
3.5mm audio
WirelessWiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.0
CoolingCopper radiator
2 x 8mm copper heat pipes
Fan
OtherBuilt-in game controllers
gyroscope
gravity sensor
Dimensions255mm x 106mm x 20mm
Weight650 grams (~1.4 pounds)

