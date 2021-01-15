The AYA Neo is a handheld gaming computer with an AMD Ryzen 5 4500U Renoir processor, AMD Radeon Vega 6 graphics, and a 7 inch touchscreen display sandwiched between two game controllers.

First announced last May, the Neo has been in development for much of the past year and it went up for pre-order in China in November.

Now the makers of this little gaming PC have announced they’ll launch an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign for international customers in February and hope to begin shipping the Neo to backers in April.

Final pricing hasn’t been revealed yet, but a limited number of “Super early bird” backers will be able to reserve an AYA Neo for as little as $699.

That’s $99 less than the crowdfunding price for an entry-level GPD Win 3, an Intel Tiger Lake-powered handheld gaming PC that’s also coming soon, and which went up for pre-order on Indiegogo this week for $699 and up.

GPD’s little computer has a faster GPU, and more storage space than the AYA Neo. It also has a slide-up display that covers a capacitive touch keyboard (that’s kind of horrible to actually use).

The Neo doesn’t have a keyboard, but it has a larger, slightly higher-resolution display and an AMD Renoir processor which comes out ahead in some CPU benchmarks, even if lags behind in graphics horsepower.

Here’s a run-down of some key specs for the AYA Neo:

Display 7 inch, 1280 x 800 pixel IPS LCD

5-point multitouch CPU AMD Ryzen 5 4500U 6-core/6-thread GPU AMD Radeon Vega 6 RAM 16GB DDR4-4266 LPDDR4X Storage 512GB WD SN550 PCIe NVMe (M.2 2280) Power 12,300 mAh, 47 Whr battery

65 W fast charging USB Ports 3 x USB-C Audio Stereo speakers

3.5mm audio Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Cooling Copper radiator

2 x 8mm copper heat pipes

Fan Other Built-in game controllers

gyroscope

gravity sensor Dimensions 255mm x 106mm x 20mm Weight 650 grams (~1.4 pounds)

Here are some informations you might want to know👇

⚡️The Indiegogo campaign will be launched at early February.

⚡️The campaign will last for 30 days.

⚡️Super early bird limited price is 699 USD.

⚡️The estimated time of delivery is in April.#AYANEO pic.twitter.com/qNHHZ5cIaz — AYA NEO (@AYA_device) January 15, 2021

