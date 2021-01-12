The new Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is a gaming laptop with top-tier specs including the latest high-performance AMD processor and NVIDIA graphics. Available with up to a 15.6 inch, 120 Hz 4K display or a 300 Hz full HD display, you’d think those specs alone would be enough to help it stand out in the increasingly crowded mobile gaming space.

But Asus didn’t stop there. The company also added a second screen that’s positioned above the keyboard.

This isn’t a brand new design for Asus. The company offered something similar with last year’s ROG Zephyrus Duo GX1550 and the 2019 ZenBook Pro Duo. But it’s still a very unusual design, which Asus says gives gamers a second screen that they can use for instant messaging, web browsing, or controlling game streaming or recording software while they play.

The secondary screen, which Asus calls ScreenPad Plus, is a 14.1 inch IPS LCD touchscreen display that’s available in 3840 x 1100 or 1920 x 550 pixel resolutions, depending on the laptop configuration. When the laptop is fully opened, the back of the ScreenPad Plus is raised to give the screen a sleight angle, making it easier to view and interact with.

While last year’s dual-screen Zephyrus Duo was powered by an Intel Comet Lake-H processor and NVIDIA RTX 2000 series graphics, this year Asus is replacing Intel with AMD and offering models with up to a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor and up to NVIDIA RTX 3080 graphics.

Other features include up to 32GB of DDR-3200 onboard memory (some models can support up to 48GB of total RAM depending on the model), two M.2 slots for up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, a 90 Wh battery, and ports including:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C w/ power delivery and DisplayPort functionality

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop has a backlit keyboard with per-key RGB lighting. There’s a number pad on the right side, and no physical touchpad below the keyboard. Instead you can use the ScreenPad Plus as a touch surface.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus 15 Duo SE has stereo 4-watt speakers plus 2 watt tweeters, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, and the notebook measures 14.2″ x 10.6″ x 0.8″ and weighs about 5.5 pounds.

Asus is taking pre-orders for a model with a Ryzen 9 5900HX processor, GeForce RTX 3070 graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, and a full HD 300 MHz display for $2900.

