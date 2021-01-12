The Asus ROG Flow X13 is a thin and light laptop with a 13.4 inch touchscreen display, a 360-degree hinge, up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5980HS 35-watt octa-core processor, and NVIDA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics for gaming on the go with this 2.9 pound notebook that measures just 0.62 inches thick.

Disappointed in that GTX 1650 GPU? No problem the laptop is designed to work with an optional XG Mobile external graphics dock. It that weighs 2.2 pounds and packs an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

Asus says the ROG Flow X13 and optional graphics dock will be available by the end of the first quarter of 2021, but the company hasn’t announced pricing for all models, but a top-of-the-line model bundled with the graphics dock ain’t cheap.

Asus says the laptop will be available with either a 1920 x 1200 pixel IPS LCD touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate or a 3840 x 2400 pixel 60 Hz LCD touchscreen.

The laptop supports up to 32GB of LPDDR4X memory, up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage, and features ports including:

1 x HDMI 2.0b

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x ROG XG Mobile interface

The laptop has stereo 1 watt speakers, a 720p camera, WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 support, and a 62 Wh battery plus a 100 watt power supply that Asus says can give you a 60-percent charge in 39 minutes.

It also has a cooling system consisting of three heatsinks and fan outlets and new Arc Flow fans that Asus says improves airflow by up to 15 percent without generating any more noise than previous-gen Asus ROG fans.

While the laptop can obviously be used while plugged in or unplugged, you will need to connect the XG Mobile to a wall outlet if you want to use its RTX 3080 graphics card. But the lightweight graphics dock should be easier to carry from place to place than a gaming desktop.

The mobile graphics dock connects to the ROG Flow X13 via a proprietary ROG XG Mobile Interface and can charge the laptop while it’s plugged in. The dock also has HDMI 2.0a, DisplayPort 1.4, and Gigabit Ethernet jacks as well as an SD card reader and four USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

