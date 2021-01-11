Asus has quietly added a new Chromebox to its line of small form-factor desktop computers powered by Google’s Chrome OS operating system.
The new Asus Fanless Chromebox is a 8.14″ x 5.83″ x 1.26″ computer with an extruded aluminum chassis that dissipates heat without the need for a fan, allowing the computer to run silently.
Asus says the Fanless Chromebox will be available with the following options:
- CPU: Intel Celeron 5205U/Core i3-10110U/Core i7-10510U
- Memory: 4GB or 8GB DDR4 (2-SODIMMs)
- Storage: 32GB or 64GB eMMC or 128GB M.2 SATA SSD
Other features include two HDMI 2.0 ports, two Gigabit Ethernet ports, audio and microSD card ports, and six USB ports:
- 1 x USB 3.2 Type-C
- 2 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A
- 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A
- 2 x USB 2.0 Type-A
The new Chromebox showed up on the Asus website recently, but Asus hasn’t issued a press release yet so there’s no word on the price or release date.
