The new Asus ZenBook 13 OLED UM325 is a laptop that sort of gives away its most distinctive feature in its name.

It’s a notebook with a 13.3 inch, 1920 x 1080 pixel OLED display featuring vivid colors, up to 400 nits of brightness, and 100-percent DCI-P3 color gamut.

But the notebook is also noteworthy because of its compact size: the new ZenBook 13 OLED is an 11.97″ x 7.99″ x 0.55″ notebook with a starting weight of about 1.07 pounds.

Under the hood, the notebook is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600U processor, which is a 15-watt, 6-core, 12-thread chip featuring AMD’s Zen 3 architecture.

Asus says the notebook will be available with up to 16GB of LPDDR4x memory (soldered to the motherboard), and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

The laptop has just a few ports, but one of them is an HDMI 2.0b port, while the others are aUSB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port and USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, and a microSD card reader.

The ZenBook 13 OLED has an IR camera with support for Windows Hello face recognition, a backlit keyboard, and a NumberPad, which allows you to use the touchpad as a numeric keypad.

Asus equips the notebook with a 67Wh battery and it ships with a 65W USB-C power adapter.

The company is also adding a new 14 inch model to its ZenBook family: the new Asus ZenBook 14 UM425 is a 2.7 pound laptop with an AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, and a 14 inch full HD LCD display with support for up to 400-nits of brightness (there’s also a 250-nit display panel for some models).

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

