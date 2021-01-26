ASRock’s latest compact computer is a 7.1″ x 7.1″ x 1.3″ desktop PC with support for up to a 65-watt AMD Ryzen 4000G series “Renoir” processor with integrated graphics.

Basically the new ASRock Jupiter X300 is what you’d get if you took the DeskMini X300 the company launched last year and flattened it (and stretched it out a little). The result is a desktop computer with a 1L chassis that packs a fair amount of horsepower.

The computer can stand up vertically, lay down horizontally, or attach to the back of a display with a VESA mount.

Under the hood the Jupiter X300 has an M.2 2280 slot for storage, two SODIMM slots for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, an M.2 2230 slot for a wireless card, and an AMD AM4 socket for 35 watt or 65 watt processors in the Ryzen 3000 and 4000 families including models with Radeon Vega integrated graphics.

On the front of the case there are two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C ports and two USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, plus mic and headphone jacks.

Flip the computer around and on the back you’ll find HDMI, DisplayPort and VGA ports, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, and two more USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports plus two USB 2.0 ports and connectors for external antennae.

ASRock says the both the DisplayPort and HDMI ports support 4K output at 60 Hz.

There’s no word pricing or availability for the Jupiter X300 yet.

via TechPowerUp

