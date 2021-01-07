ADATA launched its first gaming laptop in 2020 and this year the company is following up with a new model that’s thinner, lighter, and… has questionable cred as a gaming notebook.

The new XPG Xenia Xe is a 3.6 pound laptop with a 15.6 inch touchscreen display, an aluminum body, and support for up to an Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Xe integrated graphics.

There’s no discrete graphics option, but since the laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports you can connect an external graphics dock if you want to play games.

While Intel’s Tiger Lake chips offer a big graphics performance boost over previous-gen Intel integrated graphics, the GPU is no match for the latest discrete graphics solutions from NVIDIA or AMD. So while many games may be playable, you’ll probably want to look into that external GPU option if you really plan to use the notebook for bleeding-edge gaming, virtual reality, or other demanding tasks.

But the overall spec sheet doesn’t look bad for a thin and light general purpose notebook.

The ADATA XPG Xenia Xe supports up to 16GB of LPDDR4-4266 memory (soldered) and comes with 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage. It supports WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1, has an IR camera with Windows Hello face login support, and a backlit keyboard.

In addition to Thunderbolt 4 ports, the laptop has two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports an d an HDMI 2.0b port and a 3.5mm audio jack. And it’s powered by a 73.41 Wh battery.

The notebook measures 14″ x 9.1″ x 0.6″ and according to Tom’s Hardware, the laptop will be available within a few months with prices starting at $1599.

