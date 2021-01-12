Acer is introducing a compact gaming laptop that measures 0.7 inches thick and weighs 3.75 pounds, but which packs a lot of horsepower into a fairly small package.

The Acer Predator Triton 300 SE supports up to an 11th-gen Intel Core i7 H35-series processor, up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 mobile graphics, and up to a 14 inch, 144 Hz display.

Acer says the laptop will be available in March for $1400 and up.

The notebook has a 1080p display, an all-metal chassis, and dual cooling fans featuring metal blades that Acer says increases air intake and minimizes turbulence. There’s also a turbo key that lets you quickly adjust the fan speed depending on whether you want to prioritize performance or a quieter computing environment.

Ports include Thunderbolt 4, HDMI, and USB 3.2 and the laptop features Killer WiFi 6 AX1650 and DTS:X audio as well as a backlit 3-zone RGB keyboard.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable and size isn’t a factor, the company will also begin selling new Acer Nitro 5 budget gaming laptops with Intel Core H35-series chips in North America this March for $750 and up.

Featuring a choice of 15.6 inch or 17.3 inch displays, these notebooks support up to 32GB of RAM, up to a 144 Hz display, and feature Thunderbolt 4, WiFi 6, and 4-zone RGB backlit keyboards.

Acer is also introducing new Nitro 5 laptops with AMD Ryzen 5000 Mobile chips, but these models may not be available in North America at launch. They’ll start to ship in Europe in March for 999 and up, but Acer hasn’t announced pricing or availability for the US and Canada yet.

The AMD version will be available with up to 360 Hz full HD displays or up to 165 Hz QHD screens and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 HX processor and up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics.

And if you need more horsepower, there’s the new Acer Predator Helios 300 with support for up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and a 240 Hz IPS display with 3ms response time.

The Helios 300 will be available in North America in February for $1500 and up.

