Acer is introducing four new 11.6 inch Chromebooks designed for the education market, but I wouldn’t be surprised if some or all of these models make their way to the consumer space.

The Acer Chromebook 511 will be one of the first Chromebooks powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c processor (along with the Acer Chromebook Spin 513 which the company unveiled a few months ago), while the Acer Chromebook 311 packs a MediaTek MT8183 processor.

Acer also has two new convertible models with 360 degree hinges. The Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and Chromebook Spin 512 both comes with Intel’s low-power Celeron or Pentium Silver “Jasper Lake” processor options. The Chromebook Spin 511 has a 16:9 aspect ratio display, while the Chromebook Spin 512 has a 3:2 screen.

Detailed specs aren’t available for all models yet, but here’s what we know about Acer’s new Chromebooks so far.

Acer Chromebook 511

This 11.6 inch Chromebook is designed to offer long battery life and always-connected capabilities thanks to the integrated 4G LTE modem. Acer says you can expect up to 20 hours of battery life.

The Chromebook 511 weighs less than 2.9 pounds and has an MIL-STD 810H teed chassis with widened brackets and reinforced ports, plus a spill-resistant keyboard.

The Acer Chromebook 511 (C741L) goes on sale in North America in April for $400 and up.

Acer Chromebook 311

With a MediaTek MT8183 processor, a spill-resistant keyboard, MIL-STD 810H tested case, this laptop also offers up to 20 hours of battery life according to Acer’s estimates.

The notebook has a wide-angle webcam with HDR support, and there’s optional support for a touchscreen display.

Acer says the Chromebook 311 (C722) will be available in North America this month for $300 and up.

Acer Chromebook Spin 511 and 512

Both of the new laptops are semi-rugged devices with a spill-resistant keyboards, shock absorbent bumpers, antimicrobial coating, and a MIL-STD 810H tested design and a Corning Gorilla Glass covered display.

Acer say the notebooks can withstand a fall from four feet and up to 132 pounds of downward force, which means they should be fine if a kid stands on them. You can also spill up to 11 fluid ounces of water on the keyboards without damaging the Chromebooks.

Available with Intel Celeron N4500 or Pentium Silver N5100 processor options, Acer says the notebooks support up to 8GB of RAM and up to 64GB of storage, support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1 as well as USB 3.2 Type-C and Type-A ports.

There’s an 8MP world-facing camera as well as a front-facing HDR webcam with an 88 degree wide-angle lens.

The Chromebook Spin 511 features an 11.6 inch HD display (probably 1366 x 768 pixels) and the notebook should be available in North America in April for $400 and up, while the Acer Chromebook Spin 512 has a 3:2 HD+ display that the company says offers 18-percent more vertical space, which should come in handy when using the computer in tablet mode. It should hit the streets in March for $430 and up.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

