Intel hasn’t officially introduced any Tiger Lake-H series processors yet, but it sure looks like they’re coming soon, because a pair of unannounced Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop with 35-watt, 11th-gen Intel Core chips showed up recently at the Acer Netherlands website.

With the virtual Consumer Electronics Show scheduled to begin next week, I suspect we’ll be seeing many more notebooks with these processors soon.

Spotted by @momomo_us, it looks like at least two new Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptops are on the way:

NH.QAMEH.001 with Core i5-11300H/FHD IPS display/8GB RAM

NH.QAMEH.005 with Core i7-11370H/FHD IPS 144 Hz display/16GB RAM

Both systems feature 15.6 inch displays, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 discrete graphics, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5, and PCIe NVMe solid state storage. The laptops feature USB Type-C ana dUSB-A ports, an HDMI port, and audio and Ethernet jacks.

There’s no word on the price or release date yet, but Acer’s Nitro 5 laptops are generally entry-level gaming notebooks with relatively affordable price tags.

