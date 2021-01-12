Acer is refreshing its mainstream laptop lineup with two new notebooks packing AMD 5000 series processors.

The new Acer Aspire 5 (A515-45) is a 15.6 inch laptop features Radeon RX 640 graphics and ships in March for $550 and up, while the new Acer Aspire 7 (A715-42G) pairs AMD’s new Ryzen 5000 mobile processor with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics. This model will sell for $750 and up when it hits the streets in March.

Acer hasn’t provided details specs yet, but according to the press release and promotional images, both laptops have 15.6 inch displays and feature WiFi 6 and HDMI, Ethernet, USB-A, and USB-C ports, and both have fingerprint sensors built into the touchpad and number pads on the right side of the keyboard.

The Aspire 7 weighs 4.73 pounds and is available with up to 32GB of RAM and up to a 1TB PCIe solid state drive, while the Aspire 5 measures 0.7 inches thick and ships with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage and/or up to a 2TB hard drive.

Acer Aspire 7

Acer Aspire 5

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

