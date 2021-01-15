Modern smartwatches can sell for hundreds of dollars and run proprietary software or for as little as $25 while running open source code.

Watchy is closer to that latter category. It’s a smartwatch with a paper-like monochrome display and open source hardware and software.

With a list price of $50, it’s an affordable option for folks looking for basic smartwatch functionality and a hackable design. The project first hit our radar nearly a year ago, but Watchy recently went on sale at Tindie recently.

Unfortunately it’s out of stock at the moment, so you’ll have to join a waitlist if you want to get your hands (or wrist) on one. But you may be able to build your own.

Source code, documentation, and design files are all available at the Watchy website, so if you have the hardware and technical know-how, you may be able to make your own watch. Odds are you’ll end up spending more than $50 though.

If you do manage to pick up a Watchy kit from Tindie, you’ll get a kit that includes:

1.54 inch, 200 x 200 pixel ePaper display

Pre-assembled printed circuit board

200 mAh battery

Watch strap

Adhesive tape

The watch supports WiFi and Bluetooth low energy and has a 3-axis accelerometer. It can be paired with a smartphone to display notifications or act as a music playback controllers, among other things. It can also connect to the internet directly for weather, news, or traffic updates, among other things.

Users can also write their own code. Watchy uses an ESP32 microcontroller and can be programmed using Arduino, Micropython, ESP-IDF, or Zephyr-RTOS.

If you’re not a coder though, and just want to download watch faces and other apps, it looks like that might be an option soon as well.

via Gizmodo

