Folks have been using inexpensive single-board computers like the Raspberry Pi to create DIY home servers for about as long as inexpensive SBCs have been a thing. But the ZimaBoard is one of the first I’ve seen that’s custom made to be used as a DIY, hackable server.

The ZimaBoard is a small, fanless computer powered by a 6-watt Intel Apollo Lake processor with support for hard drives and SSDs.

It’s coming soon to Kickstarter for $70 and up.

The ZimaBoard measures 4/7″ x 2.9″ x 1″ and has an integrated heat sink and a decent set of connectors that could come in handy if you’re planning to use the system for a network-attached storage device, personal media server, or roll-your-own Google Docs alternative:

  • 2 x SATA III ports
  • 1 x PCIe 2.0 x4 port
  • 2 x Gigabit Ethernet ports
  • 2 x USB 3.0 Type-A ports
  • 1 x Mini DisplayPort 1.2 ([email protected] output)

The system features LPDDR4 memory and eMMC storage, and it will be available in two configurations:

  • Intel Celeron N3350 (2-cores, 2-threads), 2GB RAM, 16GB storage for $100 (or $70 during crowdfunding)
  • Intel Celeron N3450 (4-cores, 4-threads), 8GB RAM, 32GB storage for $180 (or $130 during crowdfunding)

Both models should be able to support a range of operating systems including server-specific options like pfSense, LibreELEC, or OpenWrt as well as desktop (or mobile) operating systems including Windows, various GNU/Linux distributions, or Android.

According to promotional materials, the ZimaBoard comes from the same folks who make the LattePanda line of single-board computers with Intel chips… although I don’t see any mention of the ZimaBoard on the LattePanda website or social media channels.

via /r/MiniPCs and ZimaBoard (Facebook)

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.