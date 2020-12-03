The latest gaming laptop from XMG is designed to balance power with portability. The XMG Core 14 is a notebook that measures less than 0.7 inches thick and which weighs about about 3.3 pounds, but which packs a 28-watt Intel Tiger Lake processor, NVIDIA GeForce 1650 Max-P graphics, and a 14 inch, 120 Hz IPS display.

It’s available for purchase from Bestware.com for about 925 Euros and up. But there are also a few other related laptops that offer slightly different features.

XMG has partnered with Schenker Technologies and its sister company Tuxedo Computers to offer these two variants:

The Schenker Media 14 laptop is virtually identical to the XMG Core 14 in most respects, except it weighs 3.1 pounds and lacks the NVIDIA GPU, instead relying on Intel’s Iris Xe integrated graphics. You can add the NVIDIA graphics as an option, but it’ll raise the price (and weight) of the notebook.

The Tuxedo BOOK XP14 is basically an XMG Core 14 that ships with Linux rather than Windows. Tuxedo offers operating system options including Ubuntu, OpenSUSE and its own Ubuntu-based Tuxedo_OS.

The base configuration for each version of the laptop has a 1920 x 1080 pixel 120 Hz IPS display, an Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor configured with a 28 watt TDP, 8GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, a 250GB Kingston A2000 SSD. But the notebooks are available with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor and support up to 63GB of RAM.

Ports include:

1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

2 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x 3.5mm audio

1 x GIgabit Ethernet

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop also feature stereo speakers, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a Windows Hello-compatible HD webcam. The notebook is powered by 49 Wh battery (it’s removable, but screwed in place).

XMG’s gaming laptop has a metal lid, but the display frame and the rest of the case is made of plastic. The notebook measures 12.8″ x 8.9″ x 0.7″.

