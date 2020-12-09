Xbox Cloud Gaming debuted this year, allowing Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers to stream PC games to supported Android smartphones. But the service, formerly known as Project xCloud, doesn’t currently support other platforms.

That changes next year.

Microsoft has announced that a Xbox Cloud Gaming beta is coming to Windows PCs in 2021. It’s also coming to iOS devices… via a web app.

That’s because Apple has pretty strict rules for apps distributed via the App Store, and game streaming platforms would have to jump through quite a few hoops to comply. So Microsoft, along with Google, NVIDIA, and Amazon, are taking the web app approach, delivering a game streaming service that works through the Safari web browser on iPhones and iPads.

Microsoft says iOS users will be able to use touchscreen controls to interact with games, but the company hasn’t said much else about how its web app will work.

PC users will also be able to use the Xbox Cloud Gaming web app, but Microsoft indicates it will also be available through the Xbox app for Windows.

