Folks have been asking whether the Apple Watch is more of a useful gadget or a fashion statement for as long as Apple has been in the watch business. The Wristcam is a new accessory designed that seems to be designed for people who value functionality over design.

It’s a third-party Apple Watch wrist band that includes two built-in cameras, one that you can use for selfies or video calls, and another that you can use to snap photos on the go while leaving your phone in your pocket (or at home).

The Wristcam is up for pre-order for $299, with shipment scheduled for early 2021.

The device’s outward-facing camera captures 8MP photos or 720p or 1080p videos. The front-facing cameras is a 2MP model for video chats or selfies. There’s also an LED that lights up when the camera is in use, so it’s always clear to anyone who knows what that thing on your wrist is that you’re recording.

Since an Apple Watch isn’t designed to work with plug-and-play cameras, a lot of the functionality is built into the Wristcam itself. The wrist strap has 8GB of storage, an independent battery, and support for Bluetooth connections with your Apple devices.

The Verge reports it can take up to 20 seconds to transfer a photo to an Apple Watch via Bluetooth. But pair the Wristcam with an iPhone and images should be synchronized to your phone more quickly.

But this thing is one chunky wristband, and despite coming in multiple color options, there’s no getting around the fact that it makes an Apple watch look a bit like something you’d wear to stay afloat while learning to swim.

The good news is that it’s fairly lightweight, at 35 grams, or just about 1.2 ounces.

