The next Linux laptop from System76 will be a model with a 15.6 inch display and support for up to an AMD Ryzen 7 4700U processor.

The System76 Pangolin laptop should be available soon for $849 and up.

Like all System76 computers, the Pangolin will be available with a choice of Ubuntu or the company’s own Pop!_OS operating system, and Systeym76 says the notebook has a 1080p matte display, support for up to 64GB of DDR4-3200 memory, and an M.2 slot for up to 8TB of solid state storage.

An entry-level model will feature a Ryzen 5 4500U hexa-core processor, but customers can pay to upgrade to the Ryzen 7 4700U octa-core chip.

AMD’s Ryzen 4000U series chips have earned a reputation for balancing strong performance with energy efficiency, enabling them to be used in thin and light laptops with reasonably long battery life.

The System76 Pangolin has a 49 Wh battery and a body that measures 14.2″ x 9.4″ x 0.8″ and weighs 3.64 pounds.

This won’t be the first Linux laptop powered by an AMD Renoir processor with Radeon graphics. It joins existing models including Tuxedo Aura 15 as well as model with higher-power Ryzen 4000H chips like the KDE Slimbook, Tuxedo Pulse 14 and Pulse 15. But the Pangolin is still a first for the US-based System76.

The Pangolin laptop isn’t available for purchase yet, but you can sign up at the System76 website to receive an email when it goes on sale.

