Small form-factor desktop computer company Simply NUC has introduces two new computers that look nearly identical on the outside, but which feature different hardware on the inside.

The Simply NUC Topaz is a mini PC with an Intel Tiger Lake processor, Intel Xe graphics, and a starting price of $559, while the Simply NUC Ruby is available with AMD Ryzen 4000U processor options for $519 and up.

Those starting prices will get you a computer with 4GB of RAM, a 128GB solid state drive, and either no operating system or Ubuntu Linux. You can pay extra for up to 64GB of memory, up to 10TB of storage, and/or Windows 10.

Both the Intel and AMD-powered models feature two USB Type-C ports, four USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.0a, dual Ethernet ports (2.5 Gbps and 1 Gbps), and Intel AX200 wireless cards with support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The Intel-powered Topaz also has a DisplayPort 1.4 port, while the AMD-powered Ruby has DisplayPort 1.2. I suspect the Topaz model’s USB-C ports are also Thunderbolt 4, but detailed specs aren’t available yet.

Simply NUC offers three base configurations of each model:

Simply NUC Topaz (Intel)

Topaz i3 w/Core i3-1115G4 for $559 and up

w/Core i3-1115G4 for $559 and up Topaz i5 w/Core i5-1135G7 for $659 and up

w/Core i5-1135G7 for $659 and up Topaz i7 w/Core i7-1165G7 for $789 and up

Simply NUC Ruby (AMD)

Ruby R3 w/Ryzen 3 4300U for $519 and up

w/Ryzen 3 4300U for $519 and up Ruby R5 w/Ryzen 5-4500U for $619 and up

w/Ryzen 5-4500U for $619 and up Ruby R8 w/Ryzen 7 4800U for $819 and up

The Simply NUC Ruby is available for purchase and ready to ship this month, while the Topaz is scheduled to ship in January.

Interestingly Intel is also expected to introduce a new NUC with Intel Tiger Lake processor options this month, but it seems Simply NUC beat the chip maker to the punch with an announcement… even if the Topaz isn’t going to ship for another month or so.

via Fudzilla

