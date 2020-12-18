Samsung has a new crop of laptops with Intel Tiger Lake processors set to launch in January:

The Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2 is a convertible notebook with a 360 degree, pen support. It’s available with 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch display options.

is a convertible notebook with a 360 degree, pen support. It’s available with 13.3 inch or 15.6 inch display options. Samsung’s Galaxy Book Ion 2 is a thin and light notebook that also supports 13.3 or 15.6 inch displays.

is a thin and light notebook that also supports 13.3 or 15.6 inch displays. And the Samsung Notebook Plus 2 is a 15.6 inch laptop with NVIDIA graphics.

All three notebooks go up for pre-order in South Korea next week and ship in January. We’ll likely learn more about international pricing and availability during the Consumer Electronics Show next month.

Samsung Galaxy Book Flex 2

While all of the Galaxy Book Flex 2 laptops have a few things in common including 360-degree hinges, touchscreen displays, and Samsung S-Pen support, there are a few features that vary depending on screen size.

If you opt for a Galaxy Book Flex 2 with a 15.6 inch display, you get NVIDIA GeForce MX450 discrete graphics. The 13.3 inch models only have integrated graphics… although some of Intel’s 11th-gen Core “Tiger Lake” chips have integrated graphics that comes close to matching NVIDIA’s previous-gen MX series discrete solutions.

Samsung is also introducing a Galaxy Book Flex 2 5 with a 13.3 inch screen and an integrated 5G cellular modem and 13MP world-facing camera above the keyboard where it’s positioned to work as a rear camera when the computer is folded for use in tablet mode.

Samsung Galaxy Book Ion 2

This clamshell-style laptop features a compact design. Samsung says the 13.3 inch version of the notebook is just 12.9mm (0.5 inches) thick and weighs just 970 grams (2.1 pounds).

The company hasn’t provided physical dimensions for the 15.6 inch model, but it’s safe to say it’ll be a bit bigger and heavier. A larger display isn’t the only thing that sets it apart though – the larger model features NVIDIA graphics and supports RAM and SSD upgrades (the press release implies that the smaller model does not support additional memory or storage).

Samsung Notebook Plus 2

Samsung will only offer a 15.6 inch version of this laptop, and detailed specs aren’t available yet, but here’s what we do know so far:

Support for NVIDIA GeForce MX450 or GTX 1650 Ti graphics

Support for memory and storage upgrades

Gray and white color options

