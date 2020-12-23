The Samsung Galaxy Chromebook was the first Chrome OS laptop to feature a 4K AMOLED display when it launched earlier this year. But it was also one of the most expensive Chromebooks on the market, with a $1000 price tag.

Now Samsung is gearing up for round two, and this time the company is still promising a premium product, but at a slightly less premium price.

Yesterday Evan Blass shared the first leaked picture of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Chromebook2. Today WalkingCat shared some key features and claimed that the 2nd-gen Galaxy Chromebook would be available in February for $699.

The new model swaps its 13.3 inch OLED display for a QLED screen similar to the ones Samsung has used in some of its recent Windows laptops. But the Galaxy Chromebook2 will be the first Chrome OS notebook with a QLED screen.

That’s one change that probably helps explain the reduced price. Another is the processor. While the original Galaxy Chromebook had a 10th-gen Intel Core i5-10210U quad-core Comet Lake processor, the Galaxy Chromebook2 has an unspecified 10th-gen Core i3 processor (which almost certainly means it’ll be a cheaper, lower performance dual-core processor).

Other features are said to include support for WiFi 6 connectivity, more than 12 hours of battery life, “premium sound” that’s nearly 1.8X louder than the first-gen, and a compact design: the laptop weighs just about 2.75 pounds.

Samsung hasn’t  confirmed the specs or pricing, but the company is holding a series of product launch events in January, so we probably don’t have long to wait for an official announcement.

