Apple has been making its own iPhone and iPad chips for years, but the company recently started shipping laptops that use Apple Silicon rather than Intel processors.

And it sounds like Microsoft is considering doing the same thing.

Bloomberg reports that Microsoft is designing its own ARM-based chips for servers, and “exploring using another chip that would power some” of the company’s consumer-oriented Surface computers.

Microsoft Surface Pro X

The move wouldn’t exactly be coming out of left field. Microsoft already has a version of Windows 10 designed to run on computers with ARM processors, and the company already sells Surface Pro X tablets with Microsoft SQ1 and SQ2 processors… but those chips are basically tweaked versions of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8cx gen 1 and gen 2 chips.

Designing its own processors would give Microsoft the ability to optimize hardware and software to work together to offer better performance, much the way Apple has been able to do with its iPhone, iPad, and now Mac processors.

Rumor has it that Google, (which already designs its own chips for servers) may also be planning to develop custom chips for its own smartphones and Chromebooks.

Neither Microsoft nor Google have officially confirmed those plans though.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.