Qualcomm’s next flagship processor will be the Snapdragon 888 system-on-a-chip (SoC), a processor featuring Qualcomm’s 6th-gen AI engine, next-gen Adreno graphics, and a Snapdragon X60 5G modem.

This time the modem is integrated into the SoC, something Qualcomm hadn’t managed to do with its Snapdragon 865 processor, which device makers were required to bundle with a separate 5G modem.

Qualcomm isn’t providing detailed specs yet, but here’s what the company says to expect in terms of performance from the Snapdragon 888 processor:

Up to 26 TOPs of AI performance thanks to the newest Qualcomm AI Engine and Hexagon DSP

Gaming experiences at up to 144 frames per second thanks to next-gen Adreno graphics and 3rd-gen Qualcomm Snapdragon Elite Gaming

GPU drivers are updateable

Capture photos up to 2.7 gigapixels per second (snap 120 photos at 12MP resolution in a second) – a 35-percent boost over Snapdragon 865

Support for global mmWave and sub-6 GHz 5G

The first devices powered by the new chip will likely launch in 2021, and Qualcomm says companies including Asus, Lenovo, LG, Meizu, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, Xiaomi, Vivo, Xiaomi, and ZTE have already announced plans to release hardware powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor.

press release

