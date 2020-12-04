E Ink and Plastic Logic have unveiled a new flexible color E Ink display that can be used for wearables or other applications where a rigid screen may not be the best option.
The Plastic Logic Legio Colour is a 2.1 inch, 240 x 146 pixel screen that can display red, blue, green, yellow, black, and white colors. It’s a plastic screen rather than glass, which is why it can be bent… and that sets it apart from most previous displays with E Ink’s ACeP color technology, which are typically restricted to applications like digital signage.
Like all E Ink displays, the Legio Colour is a low-power solution that consumes no electricity at all when simply displaying a static image, and not much power when refreshing the image.
It also supports wide viewing angles and should be visible using ambient lighting (it doesn’t require a backlight).
While Plastic Logic doesn’t make touchscreen versions of its new flexible color E Ink display, the company says they can be made to work with third-party touch solutions.
E Ink and Plastic Logic envision this new solution being used in products including smart jewelry and clothing, but it’ll be up to third-party companies to decide what to use the displays for… if anything.
Plastic Logic says evolution kits will be available to customers later this year.
Those screens are VERY slow to refresh. 15 seconds of blinking to change the image makes them unusable for wearables. Especially watches – it would have to be blinking 15 seconds out of every minute.
The color is surprisingly good though. I used a tri color one, 4.2 inch waveshare, for a small desk calendar with holidays shown in red. But it broke quickly, not sure why. Has vertical lines ghosts that won’t go away, maybe I refreshed it too sparingly (once per hour) or maybe I bent the ribbon too much. Shame, since they are not cheap.
Yeah, I imagine that this isn’t so much for wearables like smartwatches as for color-changing fashion gadgets, or possibly things like activity trackers that may not need to update the display very often.