E Ink and Plastic Logic have unveiled a new flexible color E Ink display that can be used for wearables or other applications where a rigid screen may not be the best option.

The Plastic Logic Legio Colour is a 2.1 inch, 240 x 146 pixel screen that can display red, blue, green, yellow, black, and white colors. It’s a plastic screen rather than glass, which is why it can be bent… and that sets it apart from most previous displays with E Ink’s ACeP color technology, which are typically restricted to applications like digital signage.

Like all E Ink displays, the Legio Colour is a low-power solution that consumes no electricity at all when simply displaying a static image, and not much power when refreshing the image.

It also supports wide viewing angles and should be visible using ambient lighting (it doesn’t require a backlight).

While Plastic Logic doesn’t make touchscreen versions of its new flexible color E Ink display, the company says they can be made to work with third-party touch solutions.

E Ink and Plastic Logic envision this new solution being used in products including smart jewelry and clothing, but it’ll be up to third-party companies to decide what to use the displays for… if anything.

Plastic Logic says evolution kits will be available to customers later this year.

press release

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

