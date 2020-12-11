One Netbook has released a line of mini-laptops with display sizes ranging from 7 inches to 8.4 inches and a variety of features including pen support, 360-degree hinges, full-sized ports, and detachable game controllers.

So what’s next? The company is going bigger and faster.

One Netbook has begun teasing its next mini-laptop, although the new One Mix 4 (or maybe it’s called One 4?) will be a little less mini.

Here’s what we know so far about the upcoming device:

Display : 10.1 inch display surrounded by slim bezels

: 10.1 inch display surrounded by slim bezels Processors : 11th-gen Core Y-series processor

: 11th-gen Core Y-series processor Storage : PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD

: PCIe 3.0 x4 NVMe SSD Wireless: WIFI 6 (802.11ax)

While One Netbook hasn’t provided detailed information about which processor the One Mix 4 will use, this won’t be the company’s first computer with an Intel Tiger Lake-Y processor. The new OneGX Pro handheld gaming PC is powered by an Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor, which is a 4-core, 8-thread chip with Intel Iris Xe graphics and a TDP range of 7 to 15 watts (about half of what you’d expect from a Core i7-1165G7 chip.

It’s also likely that the One Mix 4 will have Thunderbolt 4 ports, like the OneGX Pro (and many other laptops with Intel Tiger Lake chips), but that spec hasn’t been confirmed yet.

More information will likely be announced next week.

