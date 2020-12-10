Most major smartphone makers have stopped shipping handsets with physical keyboards, opting instead for touchscreen-only phones with thin and light designs. But the F(x)Tec Pro1 is a phone custom made for fans of physical keyboards. It’s one of the only modern smartphones to feature a QWERTY keyboard that slides out from behind the screen.

While the standard version of the Pro1 ships with a custom version of Google Android, the folks at F(x)tec partnered with xda-developers to make a limited edition F(x)tec Pro1-X that will have the xda logo on the back, optional support for more RAM and storage than you get from the standard memory, and support for the Android-based LineageOS or Linux-based Ubuntu Touch operating systems.

The Pro1-X has been up for pre-order through Indiegogo since late October, but the crowdfunding campaign ends Saturday. And that means time is running out to reserve on — when the campaign ends, the F(x)tec Pro1-X won’t be available for purchase through any other channels.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

