The trade war continues. We have our first real look at a GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC prototype (up until now we’ve only seen renders). And three different GNU/Linux distributions released new builds of their operating systems for the PinePhone this week.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

More Samsung Galaxy S21 image leaks, this time unwatermarked and high-res, courtesy of @evleaks. Galaxy S21: https://t.co/fjfYZfzU7b // Galaxy S21 Plus: https://t.co/WPdcDJfXSQ // Galaxy S21 Ultra: https://t.co/yljhCsTh9D — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) December 17, 2020

More Samsung Galaxy S21 image leaks, this time unwatermarked and high-res, courtesy of @evleaks. Galaxy S21: https://t.co/fjfYZfzU7b // Galaxy S21 Plus: https://t.co/WPdcDJfXSQ // Galaxy S21 Ultra: https://t.co/yljhCsTh9D — Liliputing (@liliputingnews) December 17, 2020

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

