- U.S. blacklists dozens of Chinese firms including SMIC, DJI [Reuters]
The US has added 60 Chinese companies, including the country’s top chip manufacturer to its “entity list,” which means that in the name of national security, SMIC and the others (including drone maker DJI) cannot purchase technology from US companies.
- Microsoft Edge for Macs with M1 chips [Microsoft]
Microsoft release the first build of the Edge web browser to support Macs with Apple M1 chips. The news comes days after Microsoft announced Office for Apple Silicon.
- Manjaro, Mobian, and OpenSUSE release updated OS images for the PinePhone [LinuxSmartphones]
Have I mentioned lately that there’s a *lot* of development going on in the Linux Smartphones space these days? The software is still pretty rough around the edges, but this week at least three GNU/Linux distros released new builds for the PinePhone with a host of improvements.
- Alexa adds new calling features [Amazon]
Amazon brings group calling to Echo devices with support for up to seven people in a call at once. Call captioning can display transcriptions of spoken language in near real-time for 1:1 calls, and Alexa calling is now available on Fire Kids tablets.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks [@liliputingnews compilation of @evleaks posts]
The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra are expected to be announced on January 14th. This is what they (probably) look like.
- GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC real-world pictures [@softwincn]
GPD released some real-world pictures of the upcoming GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC. Up until now we’ve only seen renders of this computer with a Tiger Lake chip & built-in game controllers and a slide-up display that reveals a capacitive touch keyboard.
