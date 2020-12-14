Google makes the Android operating system that powers most of the world’s smartphones. And Google makes the Chrome OS operating system that powers a growing number of laptops. So you’d think that the company would want to make sure the two play nicely with one another… and you’d be right.

It’s just taking a bit of time.

While you can already do things like synchronize your browser history between devices or unlock your Chromebook with an Android phone, soon there may be a new Phone Hub feature baked into Chrome OS that will let you view smartphone notifications, locate your device, or even control some settings (like silencing your phone) from your Chromebook.

It’s not ready to go just yet. But the folks at Android Police have a sneak peek.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

