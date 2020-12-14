Google makes the Android operating system that powers most of the world’s smartphones. And Google makes the Chrome OS operating system that powers a growing number of laptops. So you’d think that the company would want to make sure the two play nicely with one another… and you’d be right.
It’s just taking a bit of time.
While you can already do things like synchronize your browser history between devices or unlock your Chromebook with an Android phone, soon there may be a new Phone Hub feature baked into Chrome OS that will let you view smartphone notifications, locate your device, or even control some settings (like silencing your phone) from your Chromebook.
It’s not ready to go just yet. But the folks at Android Police have a sneak peek.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- This is Phone Hub for Chrome OS — Google’s promising attempt at deeper Android integration [Android Police]
Early look at Phone Hub, an upcoming Chrome OS feature that will bring phone notifications, hotspot linking, find-my-phone, and other features to Chromebooks, bringing tighter integration between Android and Chrome OS devices.
- ‘Chrome labs’: enable new experimental features in Chrome through Toolbar menu [TechDows]
Chrome Labs offers a new way to try out experimental new features for Google’s Chrome web browser. So far there are two options: Tab Search and Reading List. In order to try them out, you’ll need to install the latest Chrome Canary build and enable a flag.
- Four new products: IQaudio is now Raspberry Pi [Raspberry Pi]
After acquiring iQaudio’s product lineup last year, Raspberry pi is now selling four iQaudio-branded HiFi add-ons for Raspberry Pi single-board computers ranging from a $20 DAC (Digital to Analog Converter) tp a $30 amplifier.
- LG Electronics Decides to Release LG Rollable, LG Rainbow, and LG Q83 in the First Half of 2021 [ETNews]
Report: LG Rollable (the smartphone with a rollable display) is coming in the first half of 2021, along with several other new devices including the LG Q83 budget phone and the LG Rainbow flagship phone.
- PINEPHONE USB-C Docking Bar [Pine Store]
This USB-C dock had previously only been available when purchased as a bundle with a PinePhone Convergence Package. Now you can pick one up on its own for $25. It’ll work with many USB-C devices, and not just the PinePhone. But with USB 2.0 ports, 1080p HDMI output, and 10/100 Mbps Ethernet, you may want to find a more powerful dock if you have a more powerful phone.
- Introducing Nokia C1 Plus [HMD]
Nokia C1 Plus is the latest budget phone from HMD Global. Priced at 69 EUR ($84 US), it has a 5.45 inch HD+ display, a 2,500 mAh battery, and 4G support. It’ll ship with Android 10 Go Edition software.
- Google discontinues the Google Home Max smart speaker [Engadget]
Google’s largest, loudest smart speaker originally launched in 2017 for $399, but it’s recently been on sale for about $150 to $180. Now it’s sold out at the Google Store, and Google has no plans to manufacture any more units. You can still find it at some third-party stores, but Google also suggests that buying two Nest Audio speakers (for $100 each) for stereo sound might be a better solution for new customers. The Home Max will continue to receive security and software updates for the foreseeable future.
- Samsung Galaxy S21 Series: What to Expect [Evan Blass/Voice]
What to expect from Samsung’s Galaxy S21 announcement in January, from @evleaks : Snapdragon 888 5G, 256GB storage for all, 6.2 inch S21 screen, 6.7 inch S21 Plus. Three cameras on each. 6.8 inch S21 Ultra has four cameras and S-Pen support.
- Precursor Mobile, Open Hardware, RISC-V System-on-Chip (SoC) Development Kit [Crowd Supply]
The Precursor open mobile hardware development platform (previously on Liliputing) with a screen, keyboard, hackable design, and programmable FGPA has surpassed its $220K crowdfunding goal. Set to ship in Dec, 2021, there’s still one day left in the Crowd Supply campaign.
- Sxmo 1.2.0 adds support for gesture controls [LinuxSmartphones]
This might be the geekiest user interface for the PinePhone that I’ve tried to date. But at least you don’t *have* to rely on nested menus accessed by pressing the power and volume buttons for all navigation anymore.
