Some folks interested in playing classic console games on the go are content to run an emulator on their phones or tablets. Others actually trim the original motherboard of old game consoles and stuff them into new bodies.
One YouTuber has taken that to extremes with a Nintendo 64 that’s been modified to become a game console that’s about the size of a typical N64 game cartridge. There’s also a slot in the back where you actually insert one of those cartridges in order to actually play games.
With only a single 18650 battery cell, this thing only runs for 91 minutes on a charge, limiting its utility. But it does run on battery power. And there’s no D-Pad. But it’s still a pretty impressive feat of hardware modding.
- The World’s Smallest Portable Nintendo 64 Is Barely Larger Than a Cartridge [Gizmodo]
Hardware hacker trims down the guts of a Nintendo64 and stuffs them into a package that’s about the size of a game cart for gaming on the go… using the original N64 hardware, cartridges and all.
- Trade-in site Gazelle is ending trade-ins [The Verge]
Used gadget site Gazelle is ending its trade-in-by-mail program in February. You’ll still be able to buy used phones, iPads, and Macs from the site, but if you want cash for your old products, you’ll have to look elsewhere.
- Amazon is buying Wondery [Amazon]
Amazon is buying podcast producer Wondery to shore up the new podcast section of Amazon Music… and to take on Spotify, which has been on a podcast buying streak for the last few years with acquisitions of Gimlet, Anchor, The Giner, Joe Goran, etc…
- Adafruit Aims To Cyberdeck Your Raspberry Pi 400 [Tom’s Hardware]
Adafruit’s Cyberdeck Bonnet for the Raspberry Pi 400 extends the 40-pin GPIO connector to a 45-degree angle allowing you to connect a display or other accessories. It also has two Stemma connectors. Pricing and availability haven’t been announced yet.
- Google Pixel 5 camera app modded and ported to work with other Android phones [xda-developers]
Some Samsung and OnePlus phones with Snapdragon 845 chips may not be supported.
- GPD WIN 3 Unboxing and First Look videos – In Chinese [/r/gpdwin]
GPD WIN 3 handheld gaming pc with slide-up display, capcitive keyboard, and Intel Tiger Lake processor – Unboxing and First Look videos (In Chinese)
- Phosh overview (user interface for the Librem 5 and other Linux phones [Colors of Noise]
A primer on the phosh “phone shell” user interface for GNU/Linux distributions that run on smartphones. Developed by Purism for the Librem 5, it’s also used by many distros for the PinePhone and other devices.
