Apple may make the highest performance smartphone chips, but they’re only used in Apple’s phones, tablets, and PCs which means they have a limited market share.

Meanwhile rivals including Qualcomm and MediaTek (and to some degree Samsung) sell their chips to multiple phone makers, which has helped them ship a lot of processors.

With a product lineup ranging from entry-level to premium chips, Qualcomm has dominated that space in recent years. But according to a new report from Counterpoint, MediaTek took the top spot for the first time in the most recent quarter.

MediaTek also has a wide range of solutions, but the company is probably better known for its mid-range chips than for its high-end solutions. And while flagship phones grab all the headlines, the truth is an awful lot of mid-range phones are sold, which certainly helped with MediaTek’s rise. Counterpoint suggests the US trade ban on Huawei probably didn’t hurt either.

Counterpoint

