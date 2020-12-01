Once upon a time it was pretty clear what you were getting when you bought a Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone – it would be a phone with a big, expensive phone with a big screen, a big battery, a fast processor, and support for Samsung’s S-Pen digital stylus.
But as smartphone screens have gotten larger (and prices higher), the only thing that really sets recent Galaxy Note phones apart from recent Galaxy S models is the pen. So rather than maintain two different lines of phones, rumor has it that next year Samsung will just bring the S-Pen to the Galaxy S21 and scrap the Galaxy Note altogether.
One potential down side? It’s not clear that you’ll be able to dock the pen in the phone when you’re not using it. But the upside is that Samsung can use the space that a pen garage would take up to include a larger battery.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Samsung may discontinue high-end Galaxy Note smartphones [Reuters]
According to Reuters, Samsung has no plans to make a new Galaxy Note smartphone in 2021. Instead the company will bring stylus support to the Galaxy S21 and next-gen Galaxy Fold (although the pen for the latter will be sold separately).
- Ryzen Controller Tool Unlocks Your Ryzen Laptop’s Performance [Tom’s Hardware]
Unofficial Ryzen Controller utility makes overclocking/underclocking laptops with AMD Ryzen chips easier. The tool supports AMD Ryzen 2000, 3000 and 4000 series processors… although support is a strong word, since you’re on your own if you break your PC.
- Not-So-Solid State: SSD Makers Swap Parts Without Telling Us [Tom’s Hardware]
SSD makers are replacing parts without changing the produce names, model numbers, or reported specs. But the changes can sometimes have a big impact on performance.
- PinePhone KDE Community Edition is up for pre-order for $150 and up [Linux Smartphones]
First announced in mid-November, the latest version of the PinePhone will be the first to ship with the KDE Plasma Mobile user interface installed by default. It’ll run on top of the Manjaro ARM operating system.
- OneGx Pro handheld gaming laptop with detachable controllers coming this month [@OnenetbookO]
There’s still no word on the price or the exact launch date, but One Netbook has confirmed that the new model will have an Intel Core i7-1160G7 Tiger Lake processor, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, two Thunderbolt 4 ports, and a 7 inch, 1920 x 1200 pixel touchscreen display.
🎉🎉Breaking News!😍😍
Devoted with three years in the R&D for OneGx1 Pro, today we announce that OneGx1 Pro with tiger lake CPU(i7-1160G7) is coming in December!💻
✨✨✨😉
Sign up to be notified for the best discount when it is available to be pre-order👉https://t.co/iaJ4X0FJxE pic.twitter.com/fQ0fgfi2TZ
— One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) December 1, 2020
Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.
You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.