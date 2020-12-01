Once upon a time it was pretty clear what you were getting when you bought a Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone – it would be a phone with a big, expensive phone with a big screen, a big battery, a fast processor, and support for Samsung’s S-Pen digital stylus.

But as smartphone screens have gotten larger (and prices higher), the only thing that really sets recent Galaxy Note phones apart from recent Galaxy S models is the pen. So rather than maintain two different lines of phones, rumor has it that next year Samsung will just bring the S-Pen to the Galaxy S21 and scrap the Galaxy Note altogether.

One potential down side? It’s not clear that you’ll be able to dock the pen in the phone when you’re not using it. But the upside is that Samsung can use the space that a pen garage would take up to include a larger battery.

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

