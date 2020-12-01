Once upon a time it was pretty clear what you were getting when you bought a Samsung Galaxy Note smartphone – it would be a phone with a big, expensive phone with a big screen, a big battery, a fast processor, and support for Samsung’s S-Pen digital stylus.

But as smartphone screens have gotten larger (and prices higher), the only thing that really sets recent Galaxy Note phones apart from recent Galaxy S models is the pen. So rather than maintain two different lines of phones, rumor has it that next year Samsung will just bring the S-Pen to the Galaxy S21 and scrap the Galaxy Note altogether.

One potential down side? It’s not clear that you’ll be able to dock the pen in the phone when you’re not using it. But the upside is that Samsung can use the space that a pen garage would take up to include a larger battery.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

🎉🎉Breaking News!😍😍

Devoted with three years in the R&D for OneGx1 Pro, today we announce that OneGx1 Pro with tiger lake CPU(i7-1160G7) is coming in December!💻

✨✨✨😉

Sign up to be notified for the best discount when it is available to be pre-order👉https://t.co/iaJ4X0FJxE pic.twitter.com/fQ0fgfi2TZ — One-Netbook official (@OnenetbookO) December 1, 2020

