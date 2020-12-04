The GMK NucBox mini PC that I reviewed this summer is now available for purchase from GMK or Amazon, no crowdfunding campaign required.
The unit I tested in August was a pre-release model and offered decent performance for a Windows PC in a 2.4″ x 2.4 ” x 1.7″ case. But I wasn’t able to get it to run Linux. Now that the NucBox is commercially available, GMK is sending me another unit to test, and I’ll update my review if I have better luck with Linux this time around.
In other recent tech news, we have updates on the One Netbook OneGx Pro and GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PCs, new features coming to Android and new features now available for Raspberry Pi OS.
- GMK NucBox 2.4 inch mini PC now available for $200 [Amazon]
You’ll have to clip the on-page coupon to save $20 off the usual $220 price. This mini PC has an Intel Celeron J4125 quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 128GB SSD.
- 6 new ways Android can help this holiday season [Google]
Coming soon to Android: Nearby Share for quicker device-to-device file sharing, Android Auto in more countries, Go Tab for access to frequently-visited places in Maps, more Voice Access accessibility features, and more ways to combine emojis.
- Older Gear wearables not compatible with Samsung Galaxy S21 and other new phones [Galaxy Club]
Sometimes there’s a cost to being an early adopter: Samsung’s older smartwatches and fitness trackers allegedly won’t be compatible with the company’s 2021 smartphone lineup.
- New Raspberry Pi OS release [Raspberry Pi]
A new Raspberry Pi OS release brings an updated Chromium web browser with support for video playback from sites like YouTube and support for video conferencing with Zoom, etc. PulseAudio is the new sound server. And there’s out-of-the-box printer support.
- One-Netbook OneGx Pro handheld Gundam limited edition [jkeabc]
In addition to launching a OneGx Pro handheld gaming PC with Intel Tiger Lake this month, it looks like One Netbook has a Gundam limited edition set to hit Japan on December 12. Specs are the same, but it has a black case with Gundam-themed art on the lid.
- GPD Win 3 has two customizable hardware keys [@softwincn]
You can configure these buttons on the back of the device to trigger actions that would normally require a keyboard, so you can have quick access even when the screen is covering the keyboard. The Win 3 should be available in early 2021.
We believe that screen always in “close” status but not “open” when you playing, so you may need some assistance keys but not slide screen often, e.g. “ESC”.
Here provide 2 customizable keys, you could customize them as you like via key remapping software which will build in WIN3 pic.twitter.com/CVLAUbFCZE
— GPD Game Consoles (@softwincn) December 4, 2020
I snagged a GMK NUC box on Kickstarter. Generally, I am very happy and I see no evidence of the thermal throttling you reported on. One thing that kind of drives me crazy however is the way GMK uses a USB-C connector for power but seemingly implements their own proprietary 12 V DC pinout rather than just using a barrel connector or implementing USB-C power delivery compliant to the spec. I worry that someone in my household will plug the GMK power brick into one of the many USB-C PD devices lying around and do some real damage.