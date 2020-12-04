The GMK NucBox mini PC that I reviewed this summer is now available for purchase from GMK or Amazon, no crowdfunding campaign required.

The unit I tested in August was a pre-release model and offered decent performance for a Windows PC in a 2.4″ x 2.4 ” x 1.7″ case. But I wasn’t able to get it to run Linux. Now that the NucBox is commercially available, GMK is sending me another unit to test, and I’ll update my review if I have better luck with Linux this time around.

In other recent tech news, we have updates on the One Netbook OneGx Pro and GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PCs, new features coming to Android and new features now available for Raspberry Pi OS.

Here’s a roundup of recent news from around the web.


Keep up on the latest headlines by following Liliputing on Twitter and Facebook.

You can also find the latest news about open source phones by following our sister site Linux Smartphones on Facebook and Twitter.

Share this article:

Support Liliputing

Liliputing's primary sources of revenue are advertising and affiliate links (if you click the "Shop" button at the top of the page and buy something on Amazon, for example, we'll get a small commission).

But there are several ways you can support the site directly even if you're using an ad blocker* and hate online shopping.

Contribute to our Patreon campaign

or...

Contribute via PayPal

* If you are using an ad blocker like uBlock Origin and seeing a pop-up message at the bottom of the screen, we have a guide that may help you disable it.

Join the Conversation

1 Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  1. I snagged a GMK NUC box on Kickstarter. Generally, I am very happy and I see no evidence of the thermal throttling you reported on. One thing that kind of drives me crazy however is the way GMK uses a USB-C connector for power but seemingly implements their own proprietary 12 V DC pinout rather than just using a barrel connector or implementing USB-C power delivery compliant to the spec. I worry that someone in my household will plug the GMK power brick into one of the many USB-C PD devices lying around and do some real damage.

    Reply