Facebook wasn’t the first social network – remember MySpace and Friendster? And it’s not exactly the last one standing. Twitter’s still a thing. But Facebook is the biggest, most influential social network in the US, at least… and according to new lawsuits filed by the FTC and 48 attorneys general, Facebook abused its market dominance and deep pockets to stay on top by illegally buying up rivals that could have posed a threat.

Also in today’s roundup, Google has some big changes planned for its Chrome web browser, Adobe is almost done supporting Flash, and the upcoming AYA Neo handheld gaming PC is powerful enough to handle Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

