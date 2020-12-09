Facebook wasn’t the first social network – remember MySpace and Friendster? And it’s not exactly the last one standing. Twitter’s still a thing. But Facebook is the biggest, most influential social network in the US, at least… and according to new lawsuits filed by the FTC and 48 attorneys general, Facebook abused its market dominance and deep pockets to stay on top by illegally buying up rivals that could have posed a threat.

Also in today’s roundup, Google has some big changes planned for its Chrome web browser, Adobe is almost done supporting Flash, and the upcoming AYA Neo handheld gaming PC is powerful enough to handle Cyberpunk 2077.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

  1. The 48 states want their cut of the profit from the monetization of their resident’s data. The lawsuit is their way of collecting “taxes” from Facebook.
    No one is talking about European style laws to protect people’s privacy… America is all about the dollar.

  2. I would much prefer that all social media be wiped off the face of the earth and people, in their desperation, resort to actually talking to those around them again.
    Although I’d take forcing facebook to federate with Diaspora and moving accounts to Diaspora nodes. Just spinning of instagram and whatsapp won’t change much.

