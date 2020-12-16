Apple doesn’t let developer submit apps to the App Store if they effectively include their own app store… and that means game streaming services like Stadia, Luna, GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming need not apply.

But there’s an alternate path to streaming games on iPhones and iPads: the web browser. Amazon’s Luna game streaming service has supported iOS devices since it first launched, because it works via the Safari web browser. Now Google has caught up – you can use Stadia game streaming on iOS via a Safari web app.

Microsoft recently announced it’ll support Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS next year, and NVIDIA is working on it too.

But while Google is busy getting its game streaming service to work with iOS, Apple and Google have also been working out a deal to bring Apple TV to Chromecast… and HBO Max is finally coming to Roku devices tomorrow. It also launched on PS5 today.

Soon you’ll be able to stream everything on everything… or something.

Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.

