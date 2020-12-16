Apple doesn’t let developer submit apps to the App Store if they effectively include their own app store… and that means game streaming services like Stadia, Luna, GeForce Now, and Xbox Cloud Gaming need not apply.
But there’s an alternate path to streaming games on iPhones and iPads: the web browser. Amazon’s Luna game streaming service has supported iOS devices since it first launched, because it works via the Safari web browser. Now Google has caught up – you can use Stadia game streaming on iOS via a Safari web app.
Microsoft recently announced it’ll support Xbox Cloud Gaming on iOS next year, and NVIDIA is working on it too.
But while Google is busy getting its game streaming service to work with iOS, Apple and Google have also been working out a deal to bring Apple TV to Chromecast… and HBO Max is finally coming to Roku devices tomorrow. It also launched on PS5 today.
Soon you’ll be able to stream everything on everything… or something.
Here’s a roundup of recent tech news from around the web.
- Play Stadia on iOS [Google]
Google’s Stadia game streaming service is the latest to add support for iOS while circumventing the App Store. Instead, just fire up Stadia.com in the Safari web browser and sign into your account to stream to an iPhone or iPad.
- Supporting Raspberry Pi’s industrial customers [Raspberry Pi]
Raspberry Pi launches support for industrial customers, which already accounts for 44-percent of total sales. All current products will be supported until at least 2026, and there’s a new hub for documentation plus a new approved design partners program.
- Rockchip RK3566 and RK3568 datasheets and features comparison [CNX Software]
Detailed specs are now available for Rockchip’s upcoming RK3566 and RK3568 ARM Cortex-A55 quad-core processors. Here’s a comparison of the new chips.
- Intel Announces New Wave of Optane and 3D NAND SSDs [AnandTech]
Intel is updating its SSD and Optane lineup with new storage & persistent memory solutions for end users and data centers. The Intel 670p QLC NVMe SSD and Optane Memory H20 are probably some of the options you’re most likely to see in consumer devices.
- HBO Max is coming to the Roku platform [Roku]
HBO Max will be available on Roku devices starting December 17th, bringing content including Lovecraft Country, Watchmen, Game of Thrones, and The Sopranos + Wonder Woman 1984 (when it comes out on Dec 25). HBO Max is also now available on the PS5.
- The Apple TV app is on its way to Chromecast with Google TV [Google]
Google says the Apple TV app is coming to Chromecast with Google TV next year. It could be a cheaper way to watch Apple TV+ content on your TV than picking up an Apple TV box.
- Ubuntu Touch OTA-15 brings bug fixes and support for more phones [Linux Smartphones]
Now you can install the operating system on the Google Pixel 3a or F(x)tec Pro1. Other updates include bug fixes for the Volla Phone and other devices designed to ship with Android 9, and the UBPorts team is preparing to transition from Ubuntu 16.04 to Ubuntu 20.04 LTS.
- PinePhone fingerprint reader accessory update [@thepine64]
After developing a functional DIY fingerprint reader cover for the PinePhone, this independent developer was contacted by Pine64 to see if it was possible to do the same with a cheaper sensor that was more appropriate for mass production. The answer is apparently yes. Expect an official fingerprint reader add-on in the future.
- GPD Win 3 handheld gaming PC in black [@softwincn]
In case you were wondering what the GPD Win Max handheld gaming PC with a slider-style display covering a capacitive touch keyboard looks like in black (previous images showed a grey/silver design), the folks at @softwincn have you covered.
- SuperRT: Ray tracing on an SNES [Shironeko Labs]
A hacker brings ray tracing to an SNES/Super Famicom (with the help of an external chip called SuperRT that connects to the console via the cartridge interface.
