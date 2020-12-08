After rocking a Google Pixel 2 as my primary smartphone for the past three years, I took advantage of a Google Fi Black Friday promotion and traded in my phone for a brand new Pixel 4a 5G for $298 after trade-in.

There were two reasons I decided the time was right to upgrade. First, my aging phone’s battery was toast – I often had to plug it in to charge multiple times each day. And second, it was reaching end of life. Today Google rolled out the final official OTA update for Pixel 2 phones, but my new phone should receive OS and security updates for the next three years.

It also has stellar battery life. I’m probably not going to post a full review of my new phone, but I will say its cameras are pretty great (although I would have liked a telephoto lens), and so far I typically only have to charge the phone every other day. It can easily last for 36 hours on a charge with 5+ hours of screen on time, and sometimes it goes for as long as two full days between charges.

The Pixel 4a 5G is also the largest phone I’ve ever used as my daily driver. That makes it a little harder to use with one hand than the phone it replaces. But I’m getting used to the 6.2 inch display, and I don’t think paying more than twice the price for a Pixel 5 with a slightly smaller screen and body would have been worth it.

Oh, and my new phone has a headphone jack. I haven’t had one of those on my daily driver in years.

