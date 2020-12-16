The LG Gram line of laptops are known for their thin and very light designs. But the new LG Gram 16 pushes things a bit further by reducing the bezels around the display, allowing LG to fit a 16 inch screen into a laptop that’s a little smaller than a typical 15.6 inch laptop like the LG Ultra 15.

Announced in South Korea (and via a YouTube livestream), the LG Gram 16 should hit the streets in LG’s home country in January, 2021, and we’ll likely hear more about international availability ahead of the Consumer Electronics Show next month.

The LG Gram 16 has a 2560 x 1600 pixel IPS display with a 16:10 aspect ratio, an Intel Core i5-1135G7 Tiger Lake processor with Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics, 8GB of onboard LPDDR4x-4266 RAM, and 256GB of PCIe NVMe storage (plus an expansion slot for additional storage).

Ports include:

2 x Thunderbolt 4/USB-C

2 x USB 3.1 Type-A

1 x HDMI

1 x headset

1 x microSD card reader

The laptop also has a fingerprint sensor, stereo 5 watt speakers with DTS:X audio, an HD webcam, backlit keyboard with a numeric keypad, and support for WiFi 6 and Bluetooth 5.

All that fits into a package that measures just about 14″ x 9.6″ x 0.67″ (356mm x 244mm x 16.8mm) and weighs just 2.6 pounds, but it still has room for a fairly large 80Wh battery.

via NotebookCheck

