There’s good news for folks looking to jailbreak Amazon’s latest Kindle Paperwhite eReader: there’s a new method for doing that. But there’s also bad news: Amazon has just begun rolling out a firmware update that breaks compatibility with this method.

So if you think you might want to jailbreak the 10th-gen Kindle Paperwhite (also known as the Paperwhite (2018) or the Paperwhite 4), then you may want to either do it soon or turn off the WiFi on your tablet to avoid installing an over-the-air update.

Jailbreaking a Kindle allows you to modify the system software to do things like:

Change the user interface

Load custom fonts or screensavers

Install an alternate eBook reading app (perhaps one that supports EPUB or other formats not natively supported on Kindle devices, or one that’s designed for reading manga)

But as is the case whenever you root or jailbreak a device, you are also making your device less secure since you’re bypassing the manufacturer’s security measures and possibly foregoing future software updates that could close security vulnerabilities. It’s also a lot easier to accidentally break your device once it’s jailbroken, since you have access to files and settings that were meant to have been protected.

If that doesn’t scare you off, you can find instructions for jailbreaking a Kindle Paperwhite running firmware version 5.13.3 or earlier at the MobileRead forum, which is also a good place to look for software that you can run on a hacked Kindle.

via The eBook Reader

