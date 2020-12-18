Intel has introduced a new AI chip that the company says will bring low-power capabilities to laptop computers. The Intel Visual Sensing Controller, code-named “Clover Falls” is what Intel calls a “companion chip” designed to work with the Intel Core processor in a notebook rather than replace it.

Among other things, it could allow laptops to detect when a user is in front of the display or not and automatically adjust display brightness accordingly.

Intel suggests the new Clover Falls module will show up in commercial PCs that meet the company’s Intel EVO Platform specifications soon… I suspect we’ll hear more about those products when the Consumer Electronics Show begins in January.

The Intel EVO platform is basically Intel’s initiative to work with laptop makers to ensure that certified devices meet certain experience criteria such as long battery life, instant resume from sleep, and fast connectivity.

PC makers have a choice of components that they can use to meet those specifications (just about the only requirement is that they use 11th-gen Intel Core chips… Intel’s not going to certify an AMD-powered laptop, even if it does meet the requirements). But the Clover Falls Module would be one more tool that could be used for EVO-certified notebooks.

Intel notes that it’s also worked with third-party hardware companies on components for Intel EVO devices, for example working “with key supplies and customers to bring the 1-watt [display] panel to market two years ago by aggregating demand.” Now three quarters of Intel EVO-certified laptops use this low-power display panel.

