HP is refreshing its EliteBook 800 line of business-class notebooks with new four new models sporting 11th-gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” processors.

The new HP EliteBook 830 G8, EliteBook 840 G8, EliteBook 850 G8, and EliteBook x360 830 G8 should all be available starting later this month with a choice of Intel Core i5 and Core i7 processor options. Or you can wait until early 2021 to pick up a model with a Tiger Lake chip that features Intel vPro technology.

All of the new laptops feature Intel Xe integrated graphics, but the 15.6 inch EliteBook 850 G8 is also available with optional NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics.

The EliteBook x360 830 G8 is a 3 pound convertible tablet-style model with a 13.3 inch full HD touchscreen display, support for up to 32GB of DDR4-3200 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe NVMe solid state storage.

All of the other models are clamshell-style notebooks. But they also all support up to 64GB of RAM.

Other features common to all the new HP Elite 800 G8 laptops include two Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-A ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a headset jack, and a fairly compact design – the HP EliteBook 830 G8 measures 0.7 inches thick and has a starting weight of just under 2.8 pounds, while the EliteBook 850 G8 is just 0.75 inches thick and 3.73 pounds.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

