HMD’s latest smartphone features a a 6.39 inch display, a 4,000 mAh battery, and features including NFC, four rear cameras, and a fingerprint reader.

But with a starting price of 189 Euros (about $230), the Nokia 5.4 is more of a budget or mid-range phone than a premium handset. Digging into the specs makes that pretty clear. But you could still do a lot worse in this price range.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. There’s a microSD card reader with support for cards up to 512GB and unlike many recent flagships, this affordable phone features a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The most underwhelming specs are probably the phone’s 6.39 inch, 1560 x 720 pixel display and wireless capabilities that top out at 802.11n (WiFi 4), Bluetooth 4.2, and 4G LTE Cat 4.

But the phone does support 10 watt fast charging and features a 16Mp front camera plus four cameras on the back:

48MP primary (with zero shutter lag)

5MP ultra-wide

2MP depth

2MP macro

The Nokia 5.4 has a polycarbonate body that’s said to be tough enough to survive being stepped on by a 71 pound child. And HMD is promising to deliver security updates for the phone for 3 years.

