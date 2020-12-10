The HackBoard 2 is a single-board computer with an Intel Celeron N4020 Gemini Lake Refresh processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC storage, and support for up to 4TB of NVMe storage (sold separately).

Measuring about 4.7″ x 3.2″, the HackBoard 2 is larger than a Raspberry Pi, but still pretty tiny by desktop computer standards. And it’s designed to be a versatile device that can run Windows 10 Pro, Ubuntu Linux, or other operating systems.

There are also optional support for 4G or 5G cellular modems, touchscreens or non-touch displays, and much more.

The HackBoard 2 is up for pre-order for $99 and up through a crowdfunding campaign at Crowd Supply, and it’s expected to ship in April, 2021.

The single-board computer features three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It supports WiFi 5 (802.11ac) and Bluetooth 5.1.

But it’d be silly to call this thing a hacker board if that’s all you got. Here are some of the other expansion features:

40-pin Raspberry Pi HAT-compatible header

5-pin USB 2 camera connector

30-pin eDP screen connector for 11.6″ to 15.6″ displays

6-pin touchscreen interface

5-pin stereo speaker connector

1 x NVMe M.2 B key slot

1 x NVMe M.2 B & M key slot

The computer’s Celeron N4020 processor is a 6-watt, 2-core/2-thread processor with a base frequency of 1.1 GHz and support for burst speeds up to 2.8 GHz.

If you opt for the $99 option, you’ll get a Crowd Supply Special edition that comes with Ubuntu Linux pre-installed. The computer will also come with a 12V/3A power supply, a heat sink, two antennas, and an instructional pamphlet.

Or you can pay $140 for the Windows 10 Pro version. The hardware is identical, so the extra money is paying for the Windows license.

Note that the Linux-only model will not be available after the crowdfunding campaign ends in January, so if you want to save some money and/or don’t want a Windows version, you’ve only got another 36 days to get an order in.

Other crowdfunding campaign options include:

$180 HackBoard 2 Starter Kit with Windows 10 Pro, protective case, wireless keyboard and USB webcam

$299 HackBoard 2 Complete w/everything above + 13.3″ HD display w/integrated speakers

$50 4G cellular modem

$299 5G cellular modem

