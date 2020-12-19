The GPD Win 3 is a handheld gaming computer that features a 5.5 inch touchscreen display in the center and game controllers on the left and right sides. The screen can also slide up to reveal a keyboard that you can use for entering usernames, passwords, or chats.

First revealed in November, the GPD Win 3 is set to go up for pre-order soon through an Indiegogo crowdfunding campaign. Now GPD has revealed initial pricing details.

Backers of the campaign will be able to reserve a Win 3 for $829 and up.

There will be two pricing/configuration options during crowdfunding:

Intel Core i5-1135G7/16GB/1TB for $829

Intel Core i7-1165G7/16GB/1TB for $969

Those prices will likely go up after the Indiegogo campaign ends. But GPD notes that the entry-level model costs just $50 more than the company’s 8 inch Win Max mini-gaming laptop which features a Core i5-1035G7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, and a very different design.

Prices are also very competitive with the latest gaming handheld from rival One Netbook – the OneGx1 Pro has a less powerful processor, detachable game controllers (sold separately for $50), and a starting price of $1360.

While GPD has been putting out tiny gaming computers for a few years, the Win 3 represents a brand new design for the company. Rather than a clamshell notebook device, it’s modeled after Sony’s discontinued Vaio UX series of ultra mobile PCs.

The Win 3 doesn’t fold in half like a laptop. Instead, it looks sort of like a small Nintendo Switch at first glance, but the screen slides upward to reveal a hidden backlit keyboard. It’s a capacitive touch keyboard, which means the keys won’t move at all when you touch them. And since you can’t really put the Win 3 down on a flat surface and still see the screen while typing, it’s obviously not meant for touch-typing. But the keyboard should be good enough for entering the small bits of text required by many PC games.

If you want to use the computer for non-gaming tasks, you’re probably going to want to connect an external keyboard.

There are also two customizable keys on the back of the computer that you can use to do things like hit the Esc key during a game without sliding up the display to reveal the keyboard in the middle fo the action.

The new model is also GPD’s first device available with up to a Core i7-1165G7 processor, which should bring better gaming performance. And since the little computer has a 720p display, the Intel Iris Xe integrated graphics should be good enough to handle many modern PC games running at up to 60 frames per second.

While 720p resolution might seem kind of low for a gaming machine, the display is only 5.5 inches, so it packs 268 pixels per inch. That’s a bit on the low side for a smartphone screen, but higher than you’d get from most larger gaming laptops.

For what it’s worth, the Nintendo Switch Lite also has a 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel display.

Other features for the GPD Win 3 include LPDDR4x-4266 memory, PCIe NVMe M.2 2280 SSD storage, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a Thunderbolt 4 port, and dual heat pipes plus a fan for cooling.

The computer is also designed to work with a docking station that features HDMI 2.0b output, Gigabit Ethernet, and several USB 3.2 ports.

Alternately, if you want to hook up an external graphics dock, the Win 3 has a Thunderbolt 4 port with support for 7.86 GB/s data throughput.

Here’s a run-down of most of the key specs for the GPD Win 3:

Display 5.5 inch, 1280 x 720 pixel IPS

84-percent NTSC color gamut

Gorilla Glass 5

Slides up to reveal keyboard CPU Intel Core i5-1135G7 or Core i7-1165G7

15W to 28W TDP GPU Intel Iris Xe

80 EUs (Core i5) or 96 EUs (Core i7) Memory 16GB LPDDR4x-4266 Storage M.2 2280 PCIe NVMe SSD

microSDXC card reader (supports A2 cards with 160MB/s speeds) Wireless WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.0 Battery & charging 44 Wh battery

65W power adapter (1.5 hours for a full charge) Battery life (estimated) 3 hours of heavy use

6-8 hours of moderate use

14 hours of light use Ports 1 x Thunderbolt 4

1 x USB Type-A

1 x 3.5mm audio Cooling Active (fan + dual heat pipes) Keyboard Capacitive touch

Backlit

Hidden behind screen Game controllers Analog L2/R2 triggers

Dual analog sticks (press down for L3/R3)

D-Pad

X, Y, A, B keys

Dual vibration motors

Fingerprint sensor Docking station 1 x HDMI 2.0b

1 x Gigabit Ethernet

1 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C (10 Gbps)

3 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A (10 Gbps) Materials Magnesium alloy & ABS plastic Colors All black or silver black Dimensions 198mm x 92mm x 27mm

(7.8″ x 3.6″ x 1.1″ Weight 560 grams

(1.23 pounds)

The company says the Win 3 will ship in 2021, but GPD hasn’t announced the exact ship date or the start date for the crowdfunding campaign yet.

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

