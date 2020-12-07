Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop brings some new features that debuted with the Pixel 5 to older phones. For example the Hold for Me feature is rolling out to all Google Pixel 3 and newer phones, allowing users to have Google Assistant to “listen” when you’re placed on hold and alert you when a human being picks up the line.
But some of the latest features are exclusive to Google’s latest phones including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G).
Here are some highlights from the latest feature drop:
Pixel 3 and later
- Hold for Me available for all Pixel 3 and newer devices in the US in English
- Extreme Battery Saver for Pixel 3 and newer, letting your phone automatically limit usage of some apps to extend battery life
- Support for screen sharing in Google Duo group calls (over WiFi or 5G connections)
- Updated Google Photos editor with new suggestions (including Dynamic for brightness, contrast, and color adjustments)
- Adaptive Sound uses a Pixel phone’s mic to examine acoustic properties of a room and adjust audio playback over the speaker accordingly
- Support for translating the language in an app or website using Google Lens
- New home screen customization options including “new icons, grid views, app shapes, and custom wallpapers”
- Now Playing history shows all the songs your phone has previously identified, allows you to export them to a YouTube Music playlist
Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 exclusive (so far)
- Improved GPS accuracy for walking
- Adaptive Battery improvements including Adaptive Charging to dynamically control charging speed to preserve battery health over time
- Adaptive Connectivity automatically switches from 5G to 4G to save battery life when using certain apps (only works with supported carriers and apps)
- Mandalorian AR Experience available on Google Play (for 5G Pixel phones and select other 5G devices)