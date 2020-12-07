Google’s latest Pixel Feature Drop brings some new features that debuted with the Pixel 5 to older phones. For example the Hold for Me feature is rolling out to all Google Pixel 3 and newer phones, allowing users to have Google Assistant to “listen” when you’re placed on hold and alert you when a human being picks up the line.

But some of the latest features are exclusive to Google’s latest phones including the Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a (5G).

Here are some highlights from the latest feature drop:

Pixel 3 and later

Hold for Me available for all Pixel 3 and newer devices in the US in English

Extreme Battery Saver for Pixel 3 and newer, letting your phone automatically limit usage of some apps to extend battery life

for Pixel 3 and newer, letting your phone automatically limit usage of some apps to extend battery life Support for screen sharing in Google Duo group calls (over WiFi or 5G connections)

(over WiFi or 5G connections) Updated Google Photos editor with new suggestions (including Dynamic for brightness, contrast, and color adjustments)

with new suggestions (including Dynamic for brightness, contrast, and color adjustments) Adaptive Sound uses a Pixel phone’s mic to examine acoustic properties of a room and adjust audio playback over the speaker accordingly

uses a Pixel phone’s mic to examine acoustic properties of a room and adjust audio playback over the speaker accordingly Support for translating the language in an app or website using Google Lens

New home screen customization options including “new icons, grid views, app shapes, and custom wallpapers”

options including “new icons, grid views, app shapes, and custom wallpapers” Now Playing history shows all the songs your phone has previously identified, allows you to export them to a YouTube Music playlist

Pixel 4a (5G) and Pixel 5 exclusive (so far)

Improved GPS accuracy for walking

for walking Adaptive Battery improvements including Adaptive Charging to dynamically control charging speed to preserve battery health over time

improvements including to dynamically control charging speed to preserve battery health over time Adaptive Connectivity automatically switches from 5G to 4G to save battery life when using certain apps (only works with supported carriers and apps)

automatically switches from 5G to 4G to save battery life when using certain apps (only works with supported carriers and apps) Mandalorian AR Experience available on Google Play (for 5G Pixel phones and select other 5G devices)

Share this article: Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Pocket

Tumblr

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

