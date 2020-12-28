E Ink displays are most commonly found in eBook readers like the Amazon Kindle. But sometimes they show up in tablets or even phones. And Chinese company Dasung has been selling E Ink monitors for a few years.

Now Dasung has introduced its largest E Ink display yet – the Dasung Paperlike 253 is an electronic paper display that measures 25.3 inches diagonally and has a resolution of 3200 x 1800 pixels. It will likely go on sale in 2021, although Dasung hasn’t announced the price yet.

Don’t expect the Paperlike 253 to be cheap though. The company’s 13.3 inch E Ink display sells for $999. The new model has a bigger, higher-resolution display and looks more like a traditional PC display, so I’d expect it to carry a higher price tag as well.

That’s one reason E Ink monitors aren’t more common. Another is that these tend to be grayscale displays that can only show 16 shades of grey and which have slower screen refresh rates than a typical LCD or OLED display.

But they also use less power than most full color displays and don’t require a backlight – you can view the screen using nothing but ambient room lighting or use a frontlight to shine a light on the screen to make it easier to see in dimly lit environments.

Many folks who experience eye strain when using LCD screens find E Ink displays to be more comfortable to look at. And if you’re doing things like composing documents or writing code rather than watching videos or playing games, then the lack of color and the low screen refresh rate might not be a problem (for what it’s worth the Paperlike 253 seems to have a higher screen refresh rate than a typical eReader, which makes sense since this thing doesn’t have to run on battery power).

via /r/eink and ei2030.org

