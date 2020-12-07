Disclosure: Some links on this page are monetized by the Skimlinks, Amazon, Rakuten Advertising, and eBay, affiliate programs.
Amazon is offering discounts across much of its first-party hardware lineup, with some deals matching Black Friday and/or Amazon Prime Day pricing. Best Buy is running an Apple sales event with discounts on iPhones, iPads, Macs, and more. And a whole bunch of Chromebooks and Windows laptops are on sale at the moment.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Smartphones
- OnePlus 7T w/SD855+/8GB/128GB for $350 – B&H
- Samsung Galaxy S10+ w/SD855/8GB/128GB for $550 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Essentials Bundle for $800 and up – Microsoft Store
Media Streamers
- Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite for $18 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick (1080p) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire TV Cube for $100 – Amazon
- Save 50-percent on Hulu ad-supported subscription for 6 months with Fire TV purchase – Amazon
Tablets & eReaders
- Amazon Kindle Paperwhite for $100 – Amazon
- Amazon Kindle Oasis (previous-gen) for $150 and up – Woot
- Amazon Fire 7 for $40 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 for $65 – Amazon
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2019) 8″ Android tablet for $100 – Best Buy (via eBay)
- Amazon Fire HD 10 for $110 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition for $70 – Amazon
- Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $100 – Amazon
- Walmart eBooks (Kobo) $50 eGift card for $40 – Walmart
Smart speakers & displays
- Amazon Echo Flex for $10 – Amazon
- Google Nest Mini for $29 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Dot (4th-gen) for $30 – Amazon
- Amazon Echo (4th-gen) for $70 – Amazon
- Google Home Max for $179 – Google Store
- Amazon Echo Show 5 for $45 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Clock w/Google Assistant for $40 – Lenovo
- Amazon Echo Show 8 for $80 – Amazon
- Lenovo Smart Display 10″ w/Google Assistant for $100 – Lenovo
Chromebooks
- Lenovo Chromebook Duet 10″ 2-in-1 w/MTK Helio P60T/4GB?128GB for $249 – Best Buy
- HP Chromebok 14″ convertible w/Core i3-10110U/8GB/64GB for $479 – Best Buy
- Acer Chromebook Spin 713 13.5″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/128GB for $549 – Best Buy
Windows laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad 1 11.6″ laptop w/Athlon Silver 3050e/4GB/64GB for $200 – Lenovo (coupon: IDEA1DEAL)
- GPD Pocket 2 7″ mini-laptop w/Celeron 3965Y/8GB/256GB for $480 – AliExpress
- HP Pavilion 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $530 – HP
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $600 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- HP Envy 13t w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – HP
Windows convertible notebooks
- Dell Inspiron 14 5000 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB for $730 – Dell
- Lenovo Yoga C640 13″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/256GB for $650 – Lenovo (coupon: JUSTINTIME1)
- Lenovo Yoga C740 14″ convertible w/Core i5-10210U/8GB/512GB for $700 – Lenovo (coupon: JUSTINTIME2)
- Lenovo Yoga 7i 14″ convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/12GB/512GB for $830 – Best Buy
- HP Envy x360 13 convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/512GB for $850 – Best Buy
- HP Spectre x360 13t convertible w/Core i7-1165G7/8GB/256GB for $1000 – HP
Mini PCs
- Lenovo ThinkCentre M90n IoT w/Core i3-8145U for $215 and up – Lenovo (coupon: HOTSTUFF)
- Lenovo ThinkCente M75n nano w/Ryzen Pro 3000U series for $443 and up – Lenovo
- Lenovo IdeaCentre Mini 5i w/Core i5-10400T/12GB/256GB SSD + 1TB HDD for $600 – Lenovo
Other
- Apple Sales event – Best Buy
- eero 6 mesh WiFi 6 router system (3-pack) for $223 – Amazon
- Sony Wh-1000XM3 wireless over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for $224 – Newegg (or $230 from Amazon)
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 true wireless earbuds for $40 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQB45)