HP is running a red tag sale with 5-percent off certain PCs when you use the coupon WINTRSAV5. While that might sound like a big discount, the saving stack up when you’re looking at already-discounted products like the HP Spectre x360 13T or HP Spectre x360 14″ convertible notebooks.
Meanwhile the Epic Games Store is giving away Jurassic World Evolution for free, Amazon is providing a 1-year family plan subscription to Amazon Kids+ for $20, and Humble Bundle is offering a name-your-price deal on a bundle of Stardock software.
Here are some of the day’s best deals.
Streaming & Downloads
- Jurassic World Evolution PC game for free – Epic Games Store
- Amazon Kids+ 1-year family plan for $20 – Amazon
- Select Kindle eBooks for $2 and up – Amazon
- Name your price for a bundle of Stardock PC software – Humble Organize your PC Bundle
Laptops
- Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 7 14″ laptop w/Core i7-1065G7/12GB/512GB for $770 – Lenovo
- HP Red Tag sale (save 5-percent on orders of $599 or more with coupon code: WINTRSAV5) – HP
- HP Spectre x360 13T convertible notebook w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $788 – HP (coupon: WINTRSAV5)
- HP Spectre x360 14″ laptop w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB + 16GB Optane for $950 – HP (coupon: WINTRSAV5)
- Dell Inspiron 14 7000 laptop w/QHD+ display/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/256GB for $750 – Dell
- Dell Inspiron 13 7000 convertible w/Core i5-1135G7/8GB/512GB SSD + 32GB Optane for $750 – Dell
- MSI GL65 Leopard 15.6″ gaming laptop w/144Hz display/Core i7-10750H/GTX 1650 Ti/8GB/512GB for $769 after rebate – Newegg (w/coupon: 4STUDENT)
Smartphones & tablets
- Motorola smartphones for $120 and up – Amazon
- Refurb Apple iPad Pro models (2020) for $720 and up – Woot
Audio
- Mpow M30 true wireless earbuds for $20 – Amazon (clip coupon & use code: HNMHPVEQ)
- JBL Tune 115TWS true wireless earbuds for $30 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQD43)
- Refurb Sony WF-1000XM3 true wireless noise cancelling earbuds w/2-year warranty for $120 – Secondipity (via eBay)
- Refurb Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 w/2-year warranty for $250 – Bose (via eBay)
Other
- QNAP TS-453D-4G diskless 4-bay NAS for $429 – Newegg (coupon: 93XQC89)
- Qi wireless charging pad 4-pack for $15 – meh
- NRGGO 25,600 mAh power bank w/60W USB-PD & 5W Qi wireless charging for $35 – B&H